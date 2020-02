Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 12:31 Hits: 1

The Democratic presidential primary hits a new phase on Saturday in Nevada — a state with a more diverse electorate. Campaigns are reaching out to Latino voters to turn out.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/22/808404865/nevada-caucuses-bring-focus-to-a-more-diverse-electorate?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics