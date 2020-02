Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 22 February 2020 12:31 Hits: 0

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with former Watergate assistant special prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks about her new book, "The Watergate Girl: My Fight for Truth and Justice Against a Criminal President."

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/22/808404823/former-watergate-lawyer-reflects-on-her-role-in-the-case?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics