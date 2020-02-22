The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Wants Fox’s Neil Cavuto Fired Over Critical Guest

Donald Trump upped his attacks on Fox News and Fox Business host Neil Cavuto yesterday by suggesting he should be pushed out like Shepard Smith was. As we have previously posted, Donald Trump had a meltdown after RealClear Politics associate editor A.B. Stoddard ripped Trump over his “disastrous” 2016 debate performances when she appeared on Cavuto’s Your World show Thursday. The Crybaby in Chief responded in a tweet: “Could somebody at @foxnews please explain to Trump hater A.B. Stoddard (zero talent!) and @TeamCavuto, that I won every one of my debates, from beginning to end. Check the polls taken immediately after the debates. The debates got me elected. Must be Fox Board Member Paul Ryan!”

