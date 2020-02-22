The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ric Grenell As DNI Is Trump’s Latest Move To Destroy Our Government

Kirschner sounded the alarm in an AM Joy discussion today that began with host Joy Reid confirming that the firing of previous acting Director of National Intelligence, Joseph Maguire, was because one of his deputies briefed Congress that Russia favors Trump in the 2020 election. Reid cited a tweet from Vox national security reporter Alex Ward saying that a “senior White House official” told him that was "absolutely" the case and that anyone opposing Trump will get fired. The flip side, Reid noted is that “blind, naked loyalty to Donald Trump,” not expertise, is the only job requirement. But it’s even worse than that. Kirschner laid out how Trump is destroying the government for the sake of it.

