Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 21:24 Hits: 0

Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg says three women who have signed nondisclosure agreements about comments he allegedly made can be released from those contracts and speak out.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/21/808280288/bloomberg-offers-3-women-release-from-nondisclosure-agreements?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics