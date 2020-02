Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 21:24 Hits: 1

Historians say the Trump administration is deliberately destroying its public record, from records documenting mistreatment of undocumented immigrants to notes from meetings with foreign leaders.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/21/808275198/some-fear-white-house-is-destroying-or-failing-to-keep-public-records?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics