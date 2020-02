Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 21:24 Hits: 3

Nevada's caucuses take place Saturday, with Bernie Sanders expected to do well. Here's what the other Democratic presidential candidates — and President Trump — are hoping for.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/21/808275099/what-the-candidates-are-expecting-out-of-nevada-caucuses?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics