Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 21:35 Hits: 2

The announcement comes two days after Mike Bloomberg faced tough questions about the issue in a Democratic debate.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/21/808280695/bloomberg-women-who-made-complaints-about-comments-can-now-seek-nda-releases?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics