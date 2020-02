Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 23:06 Hits: 3

Protesters have blocked key railways, shutting train traffic in much of the country. Demonstrators are trying to stop a pipeline project being built through the lands of the Wet'suwet'en people.

(Image credit: Patrick Doyle/Reuters)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/21/808301527/canadian-pm-trudeau-says-rail-barricades-must-come-down-doesn-t-say-how?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics