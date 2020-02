Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 23:56 Hits: 3

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., rolled out a political action committee to help raise money for outsider candidates — some running against her own House colleagues.

(Image credit: Gene J. Puskar/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/21/808234797/rep-ocasio-cortez-launches-political-group-to-boost-progressive-candidates?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics