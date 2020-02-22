The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Trump Is Hiding Information From Democrats Instead Of From Russia

Category: World Politics Hits: 3

Former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance joined Nicolle Wallace's panel on Deadline White House today to discuss the new reporting that shocked no one: Russia is still interfering in our election process, again with the intention of helping Trump get re-elected. Also shocking to no one, Trump is outraged, though he's not even trying to hide the fact that he wants the help now. Wallace asked Vance what we are even debating, at this point? That Russia is up to their old tricks, those rascals? Vance's answer highlighted the new depths of destruction Trump and Russia have achieved against the sanctity of our election security.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/trump-hiding-information-democrats-instead

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version