Fox Distorts Objections To Barr Over Roger Stone Sentencing

FoxNews.com would have its readers believe that the objections to William Barr’s interference in the Roger Stone case were merely a matter of disagreement over the length of his sentence. Attorney General William Barr has come under fire because he interfered with what should have been a matter for his federal prosecutors to handle and brought the case in line with what Donald Trump was demanding for his crony, Roger Stone The New York Times explains what Fox did not (my emphases added): [Trump] intensified those attacks [on the guilty verdict] after the prosecutors recommended that Mr. Stone be sentenced to up to nine years in prison, in accordance with advisory sentencing guidelines. Their request, Mr. Trump said, was “horrible and very unfair” and constituted a “miscarriage of justice.”

