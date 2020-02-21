Friday News Dump: Trump Covers Up New Russian Interference, And Other News

Articles

The Russians are back! The Russians are back! And Trump would prefer we not talk about it: Breaking via NYT: Intel officials warned House lawmakers last week that Russia was interfering in the 2020 campaign to try to get Trump re-elected, five people familiar with the matter said. That angered Trump, who complained Dems would use it against him. https://t.co/OxTKMY3WPs — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 20, 2020 Check out how Fox News is framing reports that the president was angry that intelligence officials briefed Congress that Russia is helping to get him elected again:Report: Trump Upset Over Kremlin Trying to Re-Elect Him pic.twitter.com/uxR4pWRSsT — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 20, 2020

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/friday-news-dump-trump-wants-cover-new