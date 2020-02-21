The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Russia Couldn't Ask For Anything Better' Than Our Democracy In Chaos

We know Trump never reads, or even receives his daily security briefings. We know he cannot handle anything even tangentially related to the fact that Russia interfered in our 2016 elections, and is likely planning to interfere again. We know Trump regularly derides and dismisses our seventeen highly esteemed security agencies set up specifically to protect our democracy and its citizens from harm. The latest proof came on Thursday, when Trump fired director of national intelligence, Joseph Maguire. Trump fired him because Maguire briefed House Intelligence Committee members on the information he had about Russia's plans to interfere in our 2020 elections — that they are, in fact, carrying out those plans right now. Clint Watts and Natasha Bertrand joined Joy Reid Thursday evening to discuss the blaring alarm sirens all of these moves are sounding. Reid asked if there was reporting that showed Trump actively wanted Russia's help, and in answering the question, Bertrand dropped an additional piece of jaw-dropping info:

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/russia-couldnt-ask-anything-better-our

