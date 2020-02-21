Intelligence Agencies Melt Down As Trump Purges Officials For Telling The Truth

Articles

Shelby Pearson, the election security czar, did her job, and reported to lawmakers on the House Intelligence committee last week that the Russians were continuing to meddle in our politics to reelect Donald Trump, Morning Joe reported. Devin Nunes, who was in the briefing, tattled to the Toddler-In-Chief, who went into a rage at the news and berated the then-Director of National Intelligence Joseph McGuire. He wanted to know why this briefing took place at all, why he had to hear about this from Nunes, and why was he hearing this information about the Russians with Adam Schiff, Trump's nemesis? He also told him the intelligence community was "getting played." (You know, by the Deep State Conspiracy to Make Trump Pee His Pants.) "And he's -- Trump was worried that this could be used against him. So McGuire is out now. So the specter of intelligence officials speaking truth to power, which is their job, and they are being punished for it," Scarborough said. But wait, there's more! Hans Nichols told Scarborough Trump is thinking about Doug freaking Collins for that position. (You remember Doug. Yells a lot, former Baptist preacher, has a law degree from a third-rate storefront college?) "It's not final. He said there are other names he's considering," he said.

