Limbaugh: Trump Showed His Greatness By Using Me As A Prop

Published on Friday, 21 February 2020

I don't listen to Rush Limbaugh, but I read the occasional transcript on his website. The headline of this transcribed segment from this Thursday's radio show caught my eye. The Rare Heart and Character of the Donald Trump I Know "Rare heart and character"? Do tell, Rush. Limbaugh teased his listeners for a while: ... what is ironic about it is that people who only have formed an opinion of Trump based on criticism he gets in the media, when you tell them he has depth of character and heart, you lose ’em. They think the last thing Trump has is character. They think he’s totally devoid. They think he’s brusque and he’s an ogre. Gosh, I can't imagine how anyone would come to that conclusion. But when you get to know him personally, and I mean really get to know him, and you encounter the can-do, will-do, there’s no way we can be stopped personality, then you realize how rare it is. If there’s any self-doubt in Donald Trump, he will never portray it, unless he’s joking about something. And even when he’s joking, he’s serious. He is somebody that doesn’t take “no” for an answer, but never manipulates you and never commands and never demands. You end up doing what he wants even when you think you can’t. But not because you have been intimidated or made afraid. It’s hard to describe....

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/limbaugh-trump-showed-his-greatness-using