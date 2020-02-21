Russia Is Interfering On Trump's Behalf Again, And He's Enraged That Congress Now Knows It

Articles

There's a bit more clarity now to the story of the briefing to the House Intelligence Committee that may or may not have contributed to acting director of national intelligence Joseph Maguire's departure from the Trump administration. According to The New York Times, the mysterious briefing that Republicans and impeached president Donald Trump so objected to was about Russia interfering in this election, the 2020 one. Five people familiar with the matter told the Times that the Feb. 13 briefing included a warning to lawmakers that Russia was interfering to get Trump reelected, a "disclosure that angered Mr. Trump, who complained that Democrats would use it against him," as opposed to using it to try to secure the election and prevent Russia from mucking about in it again. The Times reports that the next day, Trump "berated Joseph Maguire, the outgoing acting director of national intelligence, for allowing it to take place" and the fact that Rep. Adam Schiff, the committee chairman, was present to hear it was "a particular irritant."

