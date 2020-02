Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 21 February 2020 12:41 Hits: 3

NPR's Rachel Martin talks to ex-acting Director of National Intelligence David Gompert about reports Trump was angered when he learned lawmakers were briefed on Russia's support of his reelection.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/21/808034832/russian-election-interference-is-exceedingly-grave-gompert-says?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics