Mulvaney Whines To Brits That U.S. Needs More Immigrants To Fuel Economy

Friday, 21 February 2020

Oh, my aching sides! Oh, the irony! Mick Mulvaney (seen above just one year ago) is complaining that we're not getting enough of those "highly skilled" immigrants Trump wanted -- after working so hard to make this an unattractive, unstable country! God, I love Republicans! Via the Washington Post: Acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney told a crowd at a private gathering in England on Wednesday night that the Trump administration “needs more immigrants” for the U.S. economy to continue growing, according to an audio recording of his remarks obtained by The Washington Post. “We are desperate — desperate — for more people,” Mulvaney said. “We are running out of people to fuel the economic growth that we’ve had in our nation over the last four years. We need more immigrants.” The Trump administration wants those immigrants to come in a “legal fashion,” Mulvaney said, according to the recording.

