Grenell As Acting DNI Is More Than Embarrassing, It's Dangerous

Published on Friday, 21 February 2020

Trump’s narcissistic (and imbecilic) power grabs are now destroying the US intelligence services that help defend the nation from foreign adversaries. Donald picked an unqualified ex-Fox News contributor as his acting Director of National Intelligence. Richard Grinnel has no intelligence experience except making a fool of himself while representing America in Germany as its Ambassador. And get this: he plans to REMAIN Ambassador to Germany while acting as DNI chief. Some trick. Grenell will remain as ambassador to Germany while serving as intelligence chief. Seems like Grenell’s job as intelligence chief is to play dumb. https://t.co/dVd9xzOanD — Sarah Heller ✍️ (@Sheller49) February 21, 2020 Former CIA director John Brennan told MSNBC's Morning Joe crew that Trump has decapitated the intelligent agencies by removing stalwarts for sycophants. Brennan served under six different presidents and didn't always agree with their choices. But Brennan says he has never seen a President like Trump completely attempt to destroy the integrity of the services.

