Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 20:11 Hits: 0

A pair of House Democrats on Thursday launched an investigation into alleged efforts by the FBI and National Institutes of Health (NIH) to scrutinize ethnically Chinese scientists for potential espionage.Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), who chairsĀ ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/483910-house-democrats-launch-probe-into-nih-and-fbi-suspecting-chinese-americans-of