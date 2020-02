Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 18:52 Hits: 0

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said on Thursday that President Trump has the authority to pardon associate Roger Stone or reduce his 40-month prison sentence. "Under our system of justice President...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/483883-graham-trump-has-all-the-legal-authority-in-the-world-to-pardon-stone