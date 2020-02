Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 21:08 Hits: 0

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Rebecca Traister about her New York magazine profile of Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine. It's called "The Immoderate Susan Collins."

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/20/807873831/sen-susan-collins-was-known-as-a-moderate-republican-at-least-before-trump?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics