Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020 21:08 Hits: 0

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly asks Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren about surging back into national attention after an energetic performance during the debate on Wednesday night.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/20/807873768/sen-elizabeth-warren-back-in-media-spotlight-after-nevada-debate-performance?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics