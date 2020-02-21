The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Judge In Roger Stone Case Needles Trump Admin For Reducing Sentencing Guidelines

Judge Amy Berman Jackson seemed to take a swipe at Attorney General William Barr’s Justice Department over the sentencing recommendations for Roger Stone. At a court hearing on Thursday, Jackson addressed the fact that prosecutors had asked for a more lenient sentence for Stone. The judge noted that it was unusual for the government to take the side of the defendant in criminal cases. Wow! Now Jackson getting snarky to those who just weighed in for leniency for Stone. 'For those of you new to this and work up last week to the fact that the [sentencing] guidelines are harsh … — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 20, 2020 ...I can assure you that defense attorneys and many judges have been making that point for a long time but we don’t usually succeed in getting the government to agree.' — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 20, 2020 Jackson roundly rejects defense position that Mueller eventually got it right calling it "completely beside the point....He misdirected the committee."

