She’s Baaack

Friday, 21 February 2020

Crooks and Liars, a progressive blog, remains neutral during the primary season. Guest posts do not reflect the endorsement of Crooks and Liars or its editors. Elizabeth Warren’s law school classes at Harvard were once described as “the Socratic Method administered by a machine gun”. Those who survived her tough approach came to be her most loyal acolytes and allies. I hope that is about to become true in the Democratic Party. Elizabeth first got a following in the progressive movement by her searing questioning of Obama Treasury Secretary Tim Geithner: people figured that if she was willing to challenge the Democratic Party’s leadership, she would be willing to fight for them on the issues that mattered the most. And when she got to the Senate and was named to the Banking Committee, in her first hearing as Senator, her questioning of a witness was so devastating that the video became the first Banking Committee hearing ever to get over a million views on YouTube. She knows how to be tough. Well, that Elizabeth Warren is back, folks. Maybe with her running from behind and being written off by the pundits, she felt freed up to go back into Socrates with a machine gun mode. I hope she stays there, and that she stays in this race over the long haul. We need that toughness.

