Joe Biden Rips Trump, Post-Debate: 'I'm Going To Beat This Man Like A Drum!'

Published on Thursday, 20 February 2020

Joe Biden had a moderately good debate night. He held on, but didn't gain any ground. But afterward, in the spin room, he was great when asked directly about Trump's smears on him and the impeachment aftermath. After Brian Williams did his usual long, drawn out question about Hunter Biden and the Biden name being dragged through Trump's impeachment, he asked this question: We don't know the Biden family story from Joe Biden. So respectfully, Mr. Vice President, are you cool with that decision? Are you okay that your story was taken by other forces outside your family? Okaaaay, sure. Of course he's not cool with it. Biden responded: The answer is I am as you say cool with it, because you guys know for a fact that what they told and said about me are flat lies. You won't even run the ads that Trump has put forward. And the millions of dollars, over I don't know how many, 12 million, $15 million in negative ads. Every single person on his, every single person who testified under oath that worked for this administration said I did my job well. I did it -- what the policy was. The European policy. IMF. Not a single person said I did anything other than what was honorable. Period. Period, period. And I'll be darned if i'm going to play the president's game which he's an expert at which is to decide that what you're going to do is you're going to take the eye off of what he did and try to focus on something that has nothing to do with whether he did his job.

