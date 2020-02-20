Jason Johnson: If No One Takes Out Bernie Sanders, The Race Is Over

Articles

Bernie Sanders hasn't been challenged by fellow Democrats -- and if they won't do it, the race is over. That was the conclusion of a panel on Stephanie Ruhle's show this morning. So we might expert to see more direct confrontations. Ruhle asked Jason Johnson, "If you're of the theory that President Trump wants to run against Bernie Sanders and if you're also of the theory that the number one priority for Democrats is to defeat Donald Trump, how do you solve for the fact that Bernie Sanders is doing as well as he is?" "Number one is defeating Donald Trump, but you can't defeat him by messing with the process, making it unfair," Johnson said. "If Bernie Sanders ends up winning, Bernie Sanders ends up winning. What's key, though, is if Bernie Sanders wins, you have to make sure he is a functional candidate. He would have to be able to get through a contested convention, and I don't think he will get 1990 (electoral votes). That is what people should think about. I don't believe there's a magical candidate that could go against him. To the degree you make the narrative 'we have to take out Bernie Sanders,' you feed into some of the worst elements of his own campaign and you inherently weaken who goes against him. This is an open race. Treating it like 'we have to take down Bernie Sanders,' that's ridiculous. I don't think that's fair to the democratic process."

