Trump And Republicans Flip Out Over 'Logan Act'

Of course Trump is live-tweeting Fox this morning and ALL OF A SUDDEN a certain "law" matters bigly. Trump is live-tweeting Fox News. Kerry was just on & asked about this allegation, which he called "another presidential lie. A complete effort by the president to distort reality ... I did what every senator & secretaries of state in history have done, which is go to conferences" https://t.co/UfVUUWn1oi — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 20, 2020 Now about this Logan Act... Richard Fowler gave Mollie Hemingway a huge dose of truth (bounced right off, but still) on a show called "Fox News at Night" (Transcript via Media Matters)

