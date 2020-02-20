The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Roger Stone Verdict: Three Years, Four Months For Cover Up

Judge Amy Berman Jackson hands down the sentence: three years, four months. SNAP: 'He was not prosecuted for standing up for the president. He was prosecuted for covering up for the president.' — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 20, 2020 More Jackson, getting angry, saying revulsion for Stone's conduct should 'transcend party.' Judge: 'The truth still matters. Roger Stone’s insistence that it doesn’t his pride in his own lies are a threat to the very foundation of this democracy.' — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 20, 2020 And check out his nonsense from Stone's attorney prior to the sentencing:

