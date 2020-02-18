Veterans super PAC spending big to intervene in GOP primaries

Brian is a graduate student at Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism, where he has written about transportation in Chicago and has covered politics and national security in Washington, D.C. Brian will be working at The Center for Responsive Politics as a part-time intern, and he will be covering the 2020 election. Brian graduated with Highest Distinction from Indiana University in May of 2019, where he majored in history and political science and minored in economics.