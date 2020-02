Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 23:17 Hits: 2

The Trump Mideast plan would recognize Israeli sovereignty over land Palestinians want for a future state, but the administration urged Israel to hold off.

(Image credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/19/806978443/israel-is-eager-to-annex-west-bank-lands-but-u-s-says-to-wait-for-israeli-electi?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics