Susan Collins Is Concerned Again — This Time About School Funding Cuts In Maine

Awwww. GOP Senator Susan Collins from Maine is concerned. Apparently Betsy DeVos' Dept. of Education is enacting funding cuts that will hurt people in her own state! How could such a thing happen? She is shocked, SHOCKED, I tell you, that administration to whom she has stayed loyal despite all her deep worry and concern would do something like hurt schoolchildren in her sweet little meek state of Maine. More than 100 low-income, rural schools throughout Maine are at risk of losing $1.2 million in Rural Low-Income Schools Program funding due to an abrupt decision by the Department of Education.https://t.co/VSv0mMByq4 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) February 18, 2020

