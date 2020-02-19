The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Susan Collins Is Concerned Again — This Time About School Funding Cuts In Maine

Category: World Politics Hits: 2

Awwww. GOP Senator Susan Collins from Maine is concerned. Apparently Betsy DeVos' Dept. of Education is enacting funding cuts that will hurt people in her own state! How could such a thing happen? She is shocked, SHOCKED, I tell you, that administration to whom she has stayed loyal despite all her deep worry and concern would do something like hurt schoolchildren in her sweet little meek state of Maine. More than 100 low-income, rural schools throughout Maine are at risk of losing $1.2 million in Rural Low-Income Schools Program funding due to an abrupt decision by the Department of Education.https://t.co/VSv0mMByq4 — Sen. Susan Collins (@SenatorCollins) February 18, 2020

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/susan-collins-concerned-again-time-about

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version