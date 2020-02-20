The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Warren Goes After The 'Billionaire Who Calls Women Fat Broads And Horse-faced Lesbians'

Watch Elizabeth Warren sprint out of the gate by defining Michael Bloomberg with his own words. Here's what she said: I'd like to talk about who we're running against. A billionaire who calls women fat broads and horse-faced lesbians, and no I'm not talking about Donald Trump, I'm talking about Mayor Bloomberg. Democrats are not going to win if we have a nominee who has a history of hiding his tax returns, of harassing women. And of supporting racist policies like red lining and stop and frisk. Look, I'll support whoever the Democratic nominee is, but understand this. Democrats take a huge risk if we just substitute one arrogant billionaire for another. This country has worked for the rich for a long time and left everyone else in the dirt. It is time to have a president who will be on the side of working families and be willing to get out there and fight for them. That is why I am in this race. And that is how I will beat Donald Trump. Damn.

