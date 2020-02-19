The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump Blames Blagojevich&#8217;s Prison Sentence On Comey, Who Wasn&#8217;t At DOJ At The Time

As he was defending his commutation of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich’s (D) prison sentence on Wednesday, President Donald Trump somehow managed to drag one of his favorite punching bags onto the scene – even though said punching bag had nothing to do with Blagojevich’s criminal case.

Arguing that the disgraced ex-governor “did not sell” Barack Obama’s vacant Senate seat (he was arrested before he could do so), Trump lamented Blagojevich’s eight years in prison.

“He paid a big price,” Trump tweeted. “Another Comey and gang deal!”

Except federal prosecutors arrested Blagojevich for conspiracy and attempted extortion in 2008, three years after Comey had departed from the Justice Department to work for defense contractor Lockheed Martin. By the time Comey returned to the government as Obama’s director of the FBI in 2013, Blagojevich’s prison stint had already begun after he was sentenced to 14 years in 2011.

Trump commuted the ex-governor’s “ridiculous” sentence on Tuesday, echoing the complaints he’d made about Roger Stone’s criminal case.

Blagojevich, who appeared on Trump’s “Celebrity Apprentice” reality TV show shortly before his trial in 2010, gratefully declared he was a “Trumpocrat” after his commutation.

