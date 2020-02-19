The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

How statehood is granted to U.S. territories, explained

Territorial status has historically been granted as a precursor to statehood, yet 1959 was the last time any stars were added to Old Glory.

The United States controls five inhabited territories. While their citizens are Americans, their homes are not considered states — but someday they could be. Watch as CQ Roll Call explains the statehood process.

