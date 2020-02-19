How statehood is granted to U.S. territories, explained

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020

Territorial status has historically been granted as a precursor to statehood, yet 1959 was the last time any stars were added to Old Glory.

The United States controls five inhabited territories. While their citizens are Americans, their homes are not considered states — but someday they could be. Watch as CQ Roll Call explains the statehood process.

