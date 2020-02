Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 05:00 Hits: 0

When addressing the Culinary Workers Union in Las Vegas on February 18, Elizabeth Warren said that the White House is a mess and “when you’ve got a mess and you really need it cleaned up, you call a woman and get the job done.” … Click to Continue »

Read more https://www.mcclatchydc.com/news/politics-government/election/article240424056.html#storylink=rss