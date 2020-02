Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020

President Trump commuted the prison term of former Illinois governor Rod Blagojevich, and pardoned former New York Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik and former Wall Street financier Michael Milken.

