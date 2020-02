Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 21:05 Hits: 0

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with former impeachment manager Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., about what remains of checks and balances between Congress and the executive branch.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/18/807117710/the-checks-that-congress-still-has-on-the-executive-branch?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics