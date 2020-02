Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 10:04 Hits: 0

NPR's David Greene talks to New York University law professor Rachel Barkow about President Trump granting clemency to 11 people, including former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2020/02/19/807294700/trump-grants-clemency-to-11-people-including-rod-blagojevich?utm_medium=RSS&utm_campaign=politics