NBC News/Wall Street Journal Erase Elizabeth Warren In Their New National Poll

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020 13:30 Hits: 0

You can’t make this stuff up: A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll chose five Democratic candidates to test against Donald Trump in a new national poll. Elizabeth Warren, who is tied for third in the poll, wasn’t one of them. Instead, the outlets opted to test two candidates running below her—Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar. Here’s the national rankings (compared to candidates’ movement since their January poll). Sanders 27% (-) Biden 15% (-11) Warren 14% (-1) Bloomberg 14% (+5) Buttigieg 13% (+6) Klobuchar 7% (+2) Check out how **every one of them (**except Warren) stacks up against Trump. #WheresWarren Hypothetical general-election matchups:Biden 52%, Trump 44%Bloomberg 50%, Trump 43%Sanders 50%, Trump 46%Buttigieg 48%, Trump 44%Klob 48%, Trump 45%Feb 14-17, RVs, MOE +/- 3.3% — Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics) February 18, 2020 Does NBC/WSJ poll have a hotline number where I can report a missing woman? https://t.co/2b5fdxx7YY

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/nbc-newswall-street-journal-erase