Trump Explains Blagojevich Pardon: ‘I Watched His Wife’ On Fox News

The long Fox News campaign of Rod Blagojevich’s wife urging Donald Trump to pardon her husband finally paid off for the couple Tuesday. “Seemed like a very nice person, don’t know him,” Trump said about the guy whose sentence he commuted today, “I watched his wife on television.” Blagojevich was ultimately convicted on 17 of 20 corruption charges. Media Matters explains: Some involved soliciting bribes in exchange for the U.S. Senate seat vacated upon President Barack Obama’s inauguration, while others dealt with schemes in which he demanded campaign donations in exchange for signing racetrack legislation, approving a transportation project, and approving funding for doctors at a hospital. After exhausting the appeals process, he sought to rehabilitate himself by claiming he had been the victim of overzealous investigators and prosecutors.

