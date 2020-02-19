John Avlon's Reality Check: Trump Is Preparing Us For Bigger Pardons

Articles

John Avlon's Reality Check segment takes on the latest Trump pardons, and what they mean. "So you remember when Republicans said that Donald Trump really cared about corruption? That was fun. And also complete nonsense. Because the president just used his pardoning power to commute the sentence of former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, who, in case you forgot, was convicted of trying to sell Barack Obama's senate seat. BLAGOJEVICH: I've got this thing, and it's [ bleep ] golden. And I'm just not giving it up for [ bleep ] nothing. "Trump suggested this call was nothing out of the ordinary for politicians. But Blago was charged with a variety of corruption charges including holding $8 million in funds to a state children's hospital in hopes of getting a $50,000 campaign contribution. He was impeached before being sentenced to 14 years in prison. GOP lawmakers from Illinois warned Trump not to do this. The Illinois House Republican leader said this yesterday:

