Assange Claims He Was Promised A Pardon To Lie About Russia/DNC Hack

Published on Wednesday, 19 February 2020

Wikileaks founder Julian Assange told a British court on Tuesday that he had been promised a pardon by people close to President Donald Trump. Assange made the remarks while appearing at a pretrial hearing via teleconference. Courtroom reporter James Doleman broke the news on Twitter. According to Doleman, Assange said that the pardon was conditional on him publicly announcing that Russia had nothing to do with the attack on the 2016 election. Breaking, at pre-trial hearing for Julian Assange a court has heard that he will be calling a witness who will allege he was offered a pardon by the US government, if he would say Russia was not involved in the leak of DNC documents during the 2006 election. — James Doleman (@jamesdoleman) February 19, 2020

