Lobbyist Group To Run Anti-'Medicare For All' Ads During Debate

The Partnership for America's Health Care Future, an insurance industry front group formed in 2018 to combat Medicare for All, announced Wednesday that it will run television and social media ads against healthcare reform during the Democratic presidential debate in Las Vegas. PAHCF said in a statement that the 30-second spot will air on MSNBC—a co-host of Wednesday night's debate—as well as Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat. The group said it is also planning "a takeover of YouTube's homepage." The ad characterizes Medicare for All and incremental alternatives like the public option as "one-size-fits-all" proposals that would strip people of "choice" and impose tens of trillions of dollars in higher taxes. The ad cites the conservative Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget on the potential cost of Medicare for All but fails to mention studies showing single-payer would save hundreds of billions of dollars—and tens of thousands of lives—each year.

