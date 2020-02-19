Glenn Kirschner Decries Pardons As 'A Slap In The Face' To Americans

Articles

Former prosecutor Glenn Kirschner joined Ari Melber's The Beat to express his deep outrage over Trump's abuse of the pardon power. Normally pardons are a privilege not exerted until the end of one's presidency. Trump of course, is breaking all the rules for funsies and to send the corrupt message that he is above the law. Yesterday, he pardoned convicted Senate seat peddler Rod Blagojevich, and "Junk Bond King" Michael Milken among others. Melber asked Kirschner if Trump is attempting to rewrite history with these pardons, or is he trying to reframe behavior like corruption, bribery, and abuse of power as 'not such a bad thing to begin with'? Is this more of his attempting to numb us to egregious abuse of power? Kirschner seems to lean towards Door #2.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2020/02/glenn-kirschner-decries-pardons-slap-face