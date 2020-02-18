Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 23:19 Hits: 0

Embed Code

<iframe frameborder="0" width="100%" height="180" style="margin:20px auto 25px;max-width:600px;" scrolling="no" src="https://fivethirtyeight.com/player/politics/28731685/"></iframe>

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg has surged to 16 percent in our national polling average. In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses Bloomberg’s chances of winning the Democratic nomination. They also debate whether Sen. Bernie Sanders is a lock to win the Nevada caucuses.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast publishes Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.

Read more https://fivethirtyeight.com/features/politics-podcast-can-michael-bloomberg-win/