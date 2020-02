Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 23:14 Hits: 0

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.) on Tuesday called President Trump a “mafia boss” after the Justice Department lowered the sentencing recommendation for his associate Roger Stone. The California Democrat alleged the president is...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/483543-maxine-waters-blasts-trump-as-mafia-boss-over-stone-case