Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 22:20 Hits: 0

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) slammed President Trump over a handful of pardons and commutations he announced Tuesday, saying the move was indicative of a criminal justice system that goes easy on wealthy and powerful people.The rebuke came after...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/483533-sanders-slams-trump-pardons-as-part-of-broken-and-racist-criminal-justice