Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Tuesday, 18 February 2020 23:12 Hits: 0

Republican Sen. Susan Collins (Maine) is tied with her leading Democratic challenger, according to a new poll released Tuesday.  Forty-two percent of respondents in a Colby College poll said they would vote for Collins, compared to 43...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/483544-poll-susan-collins-in-statistical-tie-with-democratic-challenger